Raila's allies, Okoth's brother battle for Kibra seat

Three days after the cremation of Kibra MP Ken Okoth the race to succeed him is on.

By last evening seven names had been floated as possible candidates for the seat left vacant by Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer late last month.

His younger brother Imran Okoth has emerged as the front-runner.

Others are Raila’s former aides Eliud Owallo who unsuccessfully challenged Okoth for the ODM nomination in the last election and Ketta Onyango who was responsible for CDF when Raila was Langata MP as well as former Sarang’ombe MCA Pius K’Otieno.

There was also word that former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, a well-known politician in Nairobi, is interested in the seat alongside Irshad Sumra who was defeated in Embakasi South early this year.

Global humanitarian award winner Kennedy Odede is also said to be eyeing the seat and there are those who think Edwin Sifuna, the ODM secretary general, may throw his heart in.

Okoth’s family has unanimously endorsed Imran, giving him a bargaining advantage with Raila as he seeks to carry on from where his brother left.

ODM national chairman John Mbadi speaking to the Star on telephone said the relevant party organ will deliberate on Okoth’s family request and decide whether they will issue a direct nomination or subject all interested aspirants to a poll.

“That is a decision that the party will take at the appropriate time. National Executive Council is the one mandated to make the decision. I will chair NEC at the appropriate time and discuss the way forward and give directions on what to do,” said the Suba South MP.

If ODM hands Imran a ticket, it will not be the first time Raila's party would have handed a nomination certificate to an immediate family member.

The second-largest party in Parliament handed Joyce Laboso a ticket after the death of her sister Lorna to run for the Sotik seat. The party gave Moses Kajwang’ a ticket to replace his brother Otieno Kajwang’, while Senator Juma Boy Junior replaced his father Juma Boy in Kwale.

Working to Imran’s advantage is the fact that he has been the "ears and eyes" of his brother on the ground for nearly three years when the late MP was unwell and especially when he sought treatment outside the country.