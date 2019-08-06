Ireland will speak for Kenya at EU, ease trade — envoy

What incentivised Ireland to reopen its embassy in Kenya after 26 years?

We have a lot of similarities. We are both former British colonies, we both had the struggle for Independence. Ireland has also suffered from poverty in the past, immigration has also been an issue for the Irish people. Our ties go back 100 years through missionaries, supporting the Kenya airline to get off the ground.

There was always the wish all through the 26 years to reopen. We got to a position where economic realities allowed us to do so, recognising the political links and an opportunity to build on them. Kenya is very important for Ireland and the EU and a big player in geopolitical terms. For all of those reasons, we wanted to be back. We also have about 1,500 citizens living here.

Which areas are you focusing on in the Kenya-Ireland relations?

Our help to Kenya is around three key platforms. First is private sector development. In this, we have been sharing our experiences in developing the private sector. We were a primarily agriculture-based economy for many years and put a lot of effort to be one of the most open societies and economies in the world and successful in attracting foreign direct investments. We are sharing these lessons with KenInvest and Kepsa. We have also established Business Ireland In Kenya, which is important in networking to promote trade between Kenya and Ireland.

Trade between the two countries is at $160 million a year, and has grown by over 20 per cent, which is about $160 million a year since Ireland reopened its embassy in Kenya.

The second is agribusiness. Kenya is a huge agricultural producer, which is also part of the Big Four agenda in ensuring food security.

President [Uhuru] Kenyatta asked us to work with potato farmers, and we have a programme in Nyandarua. We are also working with fisheries and dairy sectors through some funding streams. In May, we had four agribusiness companies establish in Kenya, and they are working towards trade and investment. Already, there are 15 Irish companies that have invested here.

The third sector is education, which is one of the key flagship programmes. For more than 50 years, Ireland has had a programme called Young Scientists Ireland. The programme embeds science, technology, engineering and math skills in secondary schools. Every year, there is an outreach to schools to engage them in science and make them caretakers in science. We are working with the Education ministry and our main sponsors, and have now launched Young Scientists Kenya.

What is the outreach in Kenyan schools?

President Kenyatta came along last year and he was impressed and he became the patron. He also asked us to increase the outreach of the programme from 10 counties to all the 47.

At the exhibition that will be at the KICC, between August 3-7, more than 200 schools representing all the 47 counties and 400 students will demonstrate their projects in science, engineering and maths.

The winners will go for a boot camp in December, where they will get a lot of mentorship and support to turn their ideas into potential commercial projects. The overall winners will go to Ireland in January to participate in the Irish science competition.

Ireland is aiding the Kenya Invest Authority to establish a one-stop centre service for investors in Kenya. What is the status of this initiative?

They have set up a one-stop-shop, and the idea is if you are coming into Kenya to open a business or to invest, you can go to one place and find all the information about business registration, register it, deal with immigration authorities and meet the requirements as well as meet the experts. In one day, you are able to get the information you need, register and have work permits. This is to make it easier for foreign investors to come in and establish, which is critical in creating jobs for Kenya.