Why Dandora waste-to-energy plant could take longer to set up

The much-anticipated Dandora waste-to-energy recycling plant could take longer to be set up.

The county government is still scouting for technology specifically designed for the circular model of waste management proposed by authorities.

Environment county executive Veska Kangogo told the Star that consultations were ongoing with the national government and the Public-Private Partnership Unit on the best way to get an investor to do the project.

“We are now reviewing the technology that we got from the investors to check its reliability,” she said.

In July last year, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the county will spend Sh28 billion for the energy recycling plant.

Sonko said the county was in the final stages of awarding a contract for the construction of the Dandora plant. But the project is yet to kick off.

“My administration is in the final stages of awarding a contract for the construction of this plant that will solve a lot of our waste disposal challenges,” Sonko said.

The recycling plant is expected to eliminate the need to relocate the dumpsite, as City Hall will use waste to generate clean, renewable energy.

The plant is expected to produce 160MW per day.

Speaking during the launch of the Nairobi monthly clean-up exercise, Sonko said other countries like Sweden, Norway, Morocco and Ethiopia have done it.

Kangogo said Nairobi plans to reduce waste landing in Dandora by educating residents on reducing, reusing and recycling garbage.

She said a recent study had revealed that 40 per cent of the waste landing in Dandora is organic.

Kangogo said the waste can be used to produce organic manure.

“If we use the circular model of waste management, in the long run, we will have 5 to 10 per cent of waste landing in Dandora,” she said.

Kangogo put on notice the private garbage collectors who are engaged by institutions and private entities to collect their wastes.

She said they are notorious for illegally dumping waste.

“We are now doing an audit to see how many licensed private contractors exist in Nairobi. We also want to know where they collect the garbage from and whether they dump the waste in Dandora,” she said.

Every month, 20 to 30 private garbage collectors are apprehended for illegal dumping.