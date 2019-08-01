Ken Okoth’s second wife, Waititu graft money trail, Cancer killing Kenyans: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
A fresh controversy has rocked Ken Okoth’s family as a second ‘wife’ emerged with his five-year-old son.
The Star has established that the woman, a Jubilee-nominated MCA, approached Okoth’s family on Tuesday evening and demanded that her son be recognised before his ‘father’ is interred.
The family was meeting on Tuesday at Silver Springs Hotel along Vallely Road with the ODM leadership to give funeral details.
The son, whose pictures with Okoth have been shared online, is well known among Okoth’s close circle and family members.
EACC exposes money trail in Waititu probe
Details have emerged showing how Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu worked his way through an intricate web to amass Sh25.6 million in kickbacks from a roads tender.
A dossier exclusively obtained by the Star shows a meticulous effort to transfer the money in small amounts ostensibly to beat checks in the banking system.
Ruling in Kibor, sons land dispute on October 7
A determination of the land dispute between veteran Eldoret politician Jackson Kibor and his six sons will be made on October 7.
Justice Anthony Ombwayo of the Lands and Environment Court on Wednesday postponed the ruling saying it had not been finalised.
Kibor has accused his sons of grabbing the 1,547-acres land in Uasin Gishu county.
Technology will catch you, Matiang’i tells PSV drivers
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday warned rogue PSV drivers that technology will be used to tame them.
The CS said instant fines will be introduced and the use of Huduma Namba to track offenders through digital driving licences.
PSVs will be fitted with a modern speed governor whose data will be transmitted in real time to a technology centre at the National Transport and Safety Authority.
Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
As the country comes to grips with the fall of three titans to cancer in a month, a chilling realisation is sweeping the country about the vulnerability of Kenyans to the disease.
Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso join a growing list of people dying of cancer. The deadly 'monster' claims 32,987 lives annually.
Telkom Kenya to sack 575 employees in Airtel merger- CEO
Telkom Kenya plans to send home 575 employees in its planned merger with Airtel Kenya, its chief executive has announced in an internal staff memo.
In a redundancy notice sent to staff yesterday and seen by the Star, the firm's chief executive Mugo Kabati issued a thirty day consultative period between the business and staff, for any suggestions, ideas and queries.