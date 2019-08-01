Okoth's 'second wife' emerges, wants five-year-old son recognised

The source, who accompanied Okoth to Tetu, Nyeri county, to meet the woman’s parents, said the existence of the boy was an open secret known to both Okoth’s and the woman’s parents.

"Both the paternal and maternal grandparents have met the child and have lived with him for days. Ken loved the son very much and there is nothing in question," the MP’s confidant said.

Okoth and his secret lover are said to have met in 2011 while the woman was working as a nurse at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, before she was nominated to the county assembly during the 2017 General Election.

At one time, the MP is said to have stayed together with the woman at a house along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The revelations came just hours after Okoth’s mother Angelina Ajwang’ warned that her son did not father any child outside of her marriage with Monica.

"Ken did not sire any child. I know many women will come out to claim they have at least a child with Ken," she told a local television station on Tuesday.

But the Star is in possession of an exclusive picture of Angelina with the five-year-old son at her Kibra home. Close family friends confirmed that the child is a regular visitor to her home.

In the picture, Angelina is seen in a jovial mood showing her ‘grandson’ a story in a newspaper as the child kneels on the chair and looks on.

The source — who has been part of all funeral arrangement meetings — dismissed Angelina’s claim alleging she might have been coerced into making the statement.

"We are not in any way disputing whether the child will be given anything. What we want is that the family should not push this child into the background as if Ken never left any child. Let it be known that Ken left a son whom he loved very much," he said.

He disclosed that the late MP included the child in his will and the family should respect his wishes.

"Ken has put that in the will. Ken has a will, and as I told you, I am Ken’s confidant. I am privy to the will. And the child is catered for in that will," he added.

Another family source corroborated to the Star that Okoth had been taking care of the child’s upkeep, including paying for his school fees at a high-end school in Nairobi.