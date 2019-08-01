Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer

Akinyi is waiting on death any minute because she is unable to pay for her next sessions.

"Unfortunately, money is the green light to better healthcare. If you have it, then you're in a good position. For me, it's sad I will just die in the house," she said.

Listening to Akinyi talk about these concerns brings into sharp focus the myriad of challenges that people with cancer in Kenya face every day—from recognizing symptoms and getting an early diagnosis, to accessing appropriate treatment.

Patients pay Sh500 to Sh1,000 per session for radiotherapy in the state-run hospital. Chemotherapy costs Sh6,000 to Sh600,000, depending on the drug used.

In private hospitals like Cancer Care Kenya, it costs about Sh50,000 a week for radiotherapy. For chemotherapy, the cost depends on the drug used, with most ranging from Sh12,000 to Sh200,000 per treatment.

Most patients undergo many sessions of both radio and chemotherapy. The state-run National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) offers insurance to anyone over 18, with monthly payments based on income and starting from Sh150. Coverage was recently extended to provide Sh25,000 per patient towards cancer care.

But with treatment more likely to run into millions of shillings and private finance interest rates of 20-30 per cent, many people with cancer like Akinyi have to rely on the ‘harambee’ spirit of their friends and relatives to cover costs. Alternatively, they go without treatment.

A medical expert who wished to remain anonymous said, “Most people we see don’t have coverage, so they start treatment, but then 40 per cent don’t finish because of lack of finance. It’s a challenge for our patients.”

Radiotherapy sessions or chemos should not be missed, the source says many of those who skip sessions die of multiple organ failures.