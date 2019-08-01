Ruling in Kibor, sons land dispute on October 7

A determination of the land dispute between veteran Eldoret politician Jackson Kibor and his six sons will be made on October 7.

Justice Anthony Ombwayo of the Lands and Environment Court on Wednesday postponed the ruling saying it had not been finalised.

Kibor has accused his sons of grabbing the 1,547-acres land in Uasin Gishu county.

Kibor moved to court three years ago seeking to bar the sons from using the land. The sons said their father had transferred the plot them before changing his mind.

Kibor accused Elkana Kipleting, Evans Kipkosgei, Eric Kipchumba, Raymond Kibitok, Edwin Kipkoech and Ezekiel Kibor of fraudulently sub-dividing and processing titles for the land.

“They divided it among themselves on their own without my authority. I have asked the court to nullify the transfer of the land and order for the immediate surrender of the titles to me,” Kibor said on Wednesday.

He said the sons lied he had transferred the land to them.

“I am the owner of the land which was illegally sub-divided and registered at Uasin Gishu county land registry without my consent,” Kibor said.

But on Wednesday, Ombwayo was not ready with the ruling.

“I need more time to deliver my ruling on this matter and I direct that the parties involved come back in court on October 7 when I will be ready with the ruling,” Ombwayo said.