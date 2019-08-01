EACC exposes money trail in Waititu graft probe

Details have emerged showing how Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu worked his way through an intricate web to amass Sh25.6 million in kickbacks from a roads tender.

A dossier exclusively obtained by the Star shows a meticulous effort to transfer the money in small amounts ostensibly to beat checks in the banking system.

Waititu was charged with knowingly acquiring an indirect interest to receive the amount of money in respect of payments to Testimony Enterprises for contracts awarded by the county government.

The money trail shows that part of the Sh221.5 million already paid out in the irregular Sh588 million tender was deposited in accounts registered under the governor’s businesses.

EACC believes that Testimony, whose director Charles Chege was bailed out at Sh15 million in the graft case, was the main conduit through which the money was siphoned.

On Tuesday, magistrate Lawrence Mugambi granted Waititu Sh15 million cash bail but imposed tough bail terms, including barring him from accessing his office.

His wife was freed on Sh4 million cash bail while the other accused persons were released on Sh1 million cash bail ahead of the August 26 mention.

The irregular tender was issued when the county procured firms to upgrade roads in the county to bitumen standards.

From Testimony, Sh6 million was wired to Lake Naivasha Resort and the same was later forwarded to the governor, the dossier shows.

Another Sh8.4 million was wired by Testimony to Saika Two Estate Developers – a firm which the EACC has linked to the governor and his daughter. The company wired another Sh4 million to the real estate firm.