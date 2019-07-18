Kiunjuri's increasing woes, HIV possible breakthrough cure: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
CS Kiunjuri in trouble over Sh1.8 billion maize cash
The Agriculture ministry irregularly withdrew Sh1.8 billion from Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund account without approval of the board putting embattled Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on the spot.
In a strongly worded letter to Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga, Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) Chairman Noah Wekesa said the payment was outright illegal.
“Your disclosure of the payment of Sh1.8 billion from the Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund Central Bank Account to the Commodity House without the board’s approval was against the law,” Wekesa said in a letter dated July 9.
Senators sue Muturi, want laws nullified
Senators will today file an application at the High Court seeking to nullify at least 24 laws they claim were enacted without their input.
They also want members of the National Assembly stopped from debating 83 other Bills that are currently before the House.
Some of the laws the senators want to be declared null and void are the Appropriations Act 2019, the Public Trustee (Amendment) Act, 2018, Building Surveyors Act (2018), Finance Act (2018), Capital Markets (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Supplementary Appropriations Act (2018).
Kimemia, Bett speak on Cabinet meetings, Matiang'i role
Former Cabinet ministers and other state officers under two retired Presidents have said unlike now, meetings during their time were compulsory and held every Thursday.
The former ministers served under retired Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki.
The current Cabinet has not met for the last month, amid claims of cold wars amongst themselves.
Walukhe in trouble over ethnic slur against Tuju
Sirisia MP John Walukhe is on the spot over an ethnic slur against Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju.
A video widely circulated on social media appears to show the outspoken MP, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto attacking Tuju and his ethnic community.
The clip has attracted the attention of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission which is now preparing to summon Waluke for grilling.
Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
One evening in 1997, after trudging 10km from school, Benson Edagwa was called aside by his late father, a chief and maize farmer in Isitsi village, Sabatia constituency, Vihiga.
When Andrew Edagwa looked at his 15-year-old son, then in form two, he didn’t see an A-material, but neither did he see a failure. “If you work hard and get a C+, then I may find you something to do,” he said quietly.
Benson was a day-scholar at Mbale High School, about 10km away. Getting to university was out of the question because the school, at that time, often took just one student to campus every year.