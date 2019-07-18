Kiunjuri's increasing woes, HIV possible breakthrough cure: Your Breakfast Briefing

The Agriculture ministry irregularly withdrew Sh1.8 billion from Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund account without approval of the board putting embattled Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on the spot.

In a strongly worded letter to Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga, Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) Chairman Noah Wekesa said the payment was outright illegal.

“Your disclosure of the payment of Sh1.8 billion from the Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund Central Bank Account to the Commodity House without the board’s approval was against the law,” Wekesa said in a letter dated July 9.