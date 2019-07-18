Senators sue Muturi, want laws nullified

Senators will today file an application at the High Court seeking to nullify at least 24 laws they claim were enacted without their input.

They also want members of the National Assembly stopped from debating 83 other Bills that are currently before the House.

Some of the laws the senators want to be declared null and void are the Appropriations Act 2019, the Public Trustee (Amendment) Act, 2018, Building Surveyors Act (2018), Finance Act (2018), Capital Markets (Amendment) Act, 2018 and Supplementary Appropriations Act (2018).

Others are Sports (Amendment) Act, National Cohesion Act, Tax Laws (Amendment) And Equalisation Fund Appropriations Act.

The legislators made the resolution during a closed-door Kamkunji chaired by speaker Kenneth Lusaka at the chambers.

Lusaka, Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his Minority counterpart James Orengo signed the documents to be filed in court at 8am.

“We want the laws to be declared null and void. Article 103 of the Constitution is very clear on the concurrence of the two houses on matters legislation,” Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chairman Samson Cherargei said.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly has unilaterally determined whether a bill does or does not concern counties."

Orengo, who is senior counsel, will lead a team of lawyers, drawn from the House, in filing the case at the Constitutional Court.

The senators have been accusing National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi of ignoring them when passing laws.