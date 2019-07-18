CS Kiunjuri in trouble over Sh1.8 billion maize cash

The Agriculture ministry irregularly withdrew Sh1.8 billion from Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund account without approval of the board putting embattled Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on the spot.

In a strongly worded letter to Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga, Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) Chairman Noah Wekesa said the payment was outright illegal.

“Your disclosure of the payment of Sh1.8 billion from the Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund Central Bank Account to the Commodity House without the board’s approval was against the law,” Wekesa said in a letter dated July 9.

The payment was allegedly for a pending bill for maize imported in 2017.

Kiunjiri yesterday told Parliament that the Commodity House is owed Sh3.6 billion.

However, MPs mainly from the maize growing regions claimed the cash was an advance payment for a consignment yet to be imported.

A search at the Register of Companies shows that the firm has four directors.

They are Richard Ethan Ndubai, Stehen Cheruiyot Kositany, Daniel Mburu Wainaina and Reginald Willingston Karanja.

Following this revelation, MPs yesterday demanded the immediate resignation of Kiunjuri and the PS in charge of crop development Hamadi Boga to allow for a thorough probe into the payment.

The MPs want Kiunjuri to leave office and threatened to institute a censure motion to force him out when the House resumes next week.

Kiunjuri who remained adamant over maize importation, contradicting SFR — the body mandated to advise the government on food reserve — dismissed the irregular payment claims saying the Sh 1.8 billion payment was for pending bills owed to an importer.