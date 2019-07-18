Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?

One evening in 1997, after trudging 10km from school, Benson Edagwa was called aside by his late father, a chief and maize farmer in Isitsi village, Sabatia constituency, Vihiga.

When Andrew Edagwa looked at his 15-year-old son, then in form two, he didn’t see an A-material, but neither did he see a failure. “If you work hard and get a C+, then I may find you something to do,” he said quietly.

Benson was a day-scholar at Mbale High School, about 10km away. Getting to university was out of the question because the school, at that time, often took just one student to campus every year.

“But after my father’s words, I began getting serious with my studies. My mother also said I should just get some good grades. In form one and form two I wasn’t serious, but in form three, I started to study hard,” Benson says.

Luckily, the school abolished the day class and he started to board in form four.

Nearly 22 years later, Prof Benson Edagwa has become a highly sought-after researcher, the man who could give the world its first cure for HIV.

Two weeks ago, Nature Communications journal reported that Edagwa and a team of researchers have successfully eliminated HIV from humanized mice.

This is historic, being the first time scientists have eliminated HIV in an animal.

“I work on HIV with a passion because I’ve seen many Kenyans, including some close relatives, lose lives,” the don says.