Walukhe in trouble over ethnic slur against Tuju

Sirisia MP John Waluke is on the spot over an ethnic slur against Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju.

A video widely circulated on social media appears to show the outspoken MP, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto attacking Tuju and his ethnic community.

The clip has attracted the attention of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission which is now preparing to summon Waluke for grilling.

Commission secretary Hassan Mohamed told the Star that the legislator violated section 62 of the NCIC Act.

“Any person who utters words intended to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity or race, commits an offence,” section 62 (1) of the act reads in part.

Offenders are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one million shillings, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

Mohamed said that his officers looked at the video clip carefully and concluded that the law was indeed broken.

“We will be taking action since that is what is required of us when the law is violated. He should just have attacked Tuju as a person and not include the community he comes from,” he said.

In the remarks, Waluke who claimed he was speaking as the national vice-chair of Jubilee, said Tuju was not given the position of secretary general to bring conflict in the party “the way people from his community like to do”.

“I want to warn Tuju that I will deal with him. We will kick him out of the party and ask him to go home to stay with people from his community, who are known for starting problems for this country,” he said.

Waluke is well known for being a controversial lawmaker.