Kenya’s unending maize circus | Betting bosses lose | The K-Sharks story: Your Breakfast Briefing

President Uhuru Kenyatta has delegated the role of chairing weekly Cabinet meetings to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.
Although the President is getting daily briefs on all matters involving the Cabinet from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, he only chairs full Cabinet meetings when a major item is on the agenda.
"The Cabinet meetings [are held] weekly under Matiang'i to assess the implementation of all government agendas. The President only chairs the meeting when there is a major issue like the budget or a crisis," a Cabinet Secretary confided to the Star.
MPs summon Kiunjuri over maize imports, want plans halted
The debate on whether the country should import maize or not escalated yesterday with, MPs demanding the government shelves plans on the matter.
Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri is set to appear before Parliament today to explain why he is pushing for maize importation when all indications suggest the country has enough stock.
The MPs claim Kiunjuri’s importation plans are suspect and are meant to enrich maize cartels at the expense of millions of farmers across the country.
Matiang'i deports 17 directors of gambling firms
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has deported 17 directors of companies involved in gambling activities in the country.
The foreigners, mainly from Eastern Europe, are said to have engaged in other businesses other than those stipulated in their work permits.
The deportation came four days after the government ordered telecommunications companies to shut down pay bill short codes operated by betting firms.
Police informer in Kimani trial fires lawyer
One of the accused in lawyer Willie Kimani’s murder case on Tuesday fired his lawyer in open court, saying he wants a man, not a woman.
Police informer Peter Ngugi whose confession will be used by the prosecution told the court that he did not have faith in his lawyer Nelius Kinyori.
This came even as the court adjourned the hearing to October after defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta failed to appear because of an illness.
How team with quirky goal celebrations lifted youth from crime to world-beaters
The stadium at Kasarani had never been so full. Over 60,000 fans chanting and cheering Kariobangi Sharks on. A pressure cooker for Everton FC, who brought many of their big names from the English Premier League.
But the visitors didn't buckle. They gave as good as they got. It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, and so on it went to the lottery of penalties.
Everton players were visibly tense as they took their spot-kicks.
Revealed: Cambridge Analytica's agent in Uhuru's 2017 campaign
A British Member of the European Parliament Alexandra Phillips has admitted that she secretly worked for Jubilee in the 2017 presidential poll.
According to Channel 4 News, the Brexit Party MEP made the admission after having treated journalists to denials and pressuring them to drop the story.
"I wasn’t working for Jubilee I was employed by Cambridge Analytica who had the contract with Jubilee. I was brought on as a political communications consultant for the Kenya project," Channel 4 News quotes her as saying.