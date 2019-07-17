Kenya’s unending maize circus | Betting bosses lose | The K-Sharks story: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

President Uhuru Kenyatta has delegated the role of chairing weekly Cabinet meetings to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Although the President is getting daily briefs on all matters involving the Cabinet from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, he only chairs full Cabinet meetings when a major item is on the agenda.

"The Cabinet meetings [are held] weekly under Matiang'i to assess the implementation of all government agendas. The President only chairs the meeting when there is a major issue like the budget or a crisis," a Cabinet Secretary confided to the Star.

