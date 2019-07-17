MPs summon Kiunjuri over maize imports, want plans halted

The debate on whether the country should import maize or not escalated yesterday with, MPs demanding the government shelves plans on the matter.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri is set to appear before Parliament today to explain why he is pushing for maize importation when all indications suggest the country has enough stock.

The MPs claim Kiunjuri’s importation plans are suspect and are meant to enrich maize cartels at the expense of millions of farmers across the country.

Millers are on the verge of running out of maize as the dispute between the ministry, the Strategic Food Reserve, millers and the National Cereals and Produce Board persists.

About 50 of the country’s 200 millers have closed because of the maize shortage, according to the United Grain Millers Association.

The shortage has increased prices for a bag of maize and also added to flour and feed costs.

Kenya is currently facing a shortfall in domestic maize supply forcing it to import the commodity which is the dominant staple food for the majority of Kenyans.

The country consumes between 1.5 and 1.7 million bags of maize in a month.

Both the Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund and opposition chief Raila Odinga have warned against the importation of the grain as the country is only weeks away from a bountiful harvest.

The legislators say that there is no justification for the imports and that the argument of an impending shortage is a lie.

Through the agriculture committee, the MPs told Mwangi Kiunjuri to drop the push because the hard times are over.