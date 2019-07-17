Matiang'i takes charge of weekly Cabinet meetings

There has been speculation that the Cabinet could be split because of the differences between the head of state and his DP Ruto.

The DP's allies have also gone on the offensive, demanding a purge on CSs believed to be anti-Ruto.

However, the President has remained silent as there are fears that the infighting could hamper or stall service delivery.

On Monday, the tension between Ruto and Industrialisation CS Peter Munya was clearly visible during the official opening of the Kenya Trade Week at the KICC. Munya folded his arms across his chest and frowned.

Ruto has accused Munya and three other CSs — Sicily Kariuki, James Macharia and Joe Mucheru — of clandestinely planning his murder.

On Tuesday State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said there is no regular Thursday Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow, as had been the norm.

According to Dena, the reason why President Kenyatta is yet to call a meeting is that there is no major business to be deliberated.

“Cabinet meetings are convened with a reason. There has been none so far and once there are [reasons], a Cabinet sitting will be convened. As of now, no Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Thursday (tomorrow) but if one is called, we will let you know,” she told journalists at State House.

Kanze dismissed as mere speculations talk of divisions in the Cabinet.

Traditionally, the President is expected to chair the Cabinet every Thursday to deliberate on pressing government issues like food security and take a common position on matters of national interest.

Currently, there is the issue of the imminent national census, divisions on whether to import maize or not, the expected rollout of Universal Health Care and the Kenya-Somalia maritime boundary row.

The Star has established that the last meeting the President chaired was on June 13, where the Cabinet, in a special session, approved the budget estimates for the 2019-20 financial year.

Ministers who served in the Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki administrations were on Tuesday unanimous that the Thursday Cabinet sittings were mandatory.

“We used to meet regularly and during my term, we never lacked an agenda to discuss,” Franklin Bett, former Roads minister and the longest-serving State House Controller, said of the Moi government.

Bett said Moi religiously chaired the Cabinet every Thursday throughout the year, except when he was out of the country.

He said, however, that Uhuru could have changed tact, with Matiangi’s team doing the bulk of the work.