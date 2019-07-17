Revealed: Cambridge Analytica's agent in Uhuru's 2017 campaign

A British Member of the European Parliament Alexandra Phillips has admitted that she secretly worked for Jubilee in the 2017 presidential poll.

According to Channel 4 News, the Brexit Party MEP made the admission after having treated journalists to denials and pressuring them to drop the story.

"I wasn’t working for Jubilee I was employed by Cambridge Analytica who had the contract with Jubilee. I was brought on as a political communications consultant for the Kenya project," Channel 4 News quotes her as saying.

Phillips was elected as a Member of the European Parliament for the South East England constituency at the European Parliament elections of May 2019.

Cambridge Analytica has been in the eye of a storm having been described as a "psychological warfare firm" that has meddled in several elections across the world.

Phillips told Channel 4 News that her work was "so sentitive" that whenever someone asked what she was doing she would respond that she was "a air hostess".

She is quoted saying that she helped in writing President Uhuru Kenyatta's speeches and shaping the messaging by State House team.

"I’d be writing the president’s speeches and his talking points for rallies and State House statements. I trained their communications team; they’re all sort of journalists who came together to create a press office. So I had to train them up and daily management of that communications team," she is quoted as having said.