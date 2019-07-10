Anti-terror school lessons, Parties must nominate women, How Uhuru spent your taxes: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
It won't be just maths, Kiswahili and science anymore.
Schools will soon be compelled to teach learners about anti-terrorism, how to detect explosives and react in case of an attack, if a Bill in Parliament is passed.
The Bill proposed by Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor seeks to reduce the risk posed by bombs, especially improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
Two-thirds gender rule: Women to get direct tickets in 2022
MPs have changed tack in the implementation of the controversial two-thirds gender rule in a new proposal that could compel political parties to nominate more women before elections.
Legislators want the law amended to require political parties to ensure that at least a third of its candidates for parliamentary and county assembly elections are of either gender.
Report: Jubilee on a spending spree
A new report reveals the Jubilee administration's unbridled spending on non-essentials in what paints a gloomy picture of the country's development prospects.
The budget implementation review report of the office of Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo shows more than three-quarters of the total revenue raised in the first nine months of the 2018-2019 financial year went to recurrent expenditure.
In-laws from hell grab property, kids of widows
Her life and that of her four children took a U-turn immediately the person she had loved and shared bittersweet memories with took his last breath.
Martha* (not her real name) had vowed to love and care for her husband in sickness and in health, and had stood by him even when the doctors gave up.
Family of six found dead in Tsavo want autopsy results released
A member of one of the families whose loved one's bodies was found decomposing in Tsavo North Park in March has received threats to go slow on the matter.
Abdi Godana, whose relative's remains are suspected to be one of the six found on March 12, has said the threats are people he believes to be police officers.
KCB undervalued our share in takeover offer - National Bank board
The directors of National Bank of Kenya(NBK) have complained that the KCB Group undervalued the company by almost 38 per cent in the proposed takeover offer.
The board, in the advisory circular to its shareholders, said the fair valuation is one KCB share for every 6.23 NBK shares and not 1 for every 10 as offered.