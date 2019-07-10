Report: Jubilee on a spending spree

A new report reveals the Jubilee administration's unbridled spending on non-essentials in what paints a gloomy picture of the country's development prospects.

The budget implementation review report of the office of Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo shows more than three-quarters of the total revenue raised in the first nine months of the 2018-2019 financial year went to recurrent expenditure.

The report dated May 2019 indicates that of the Sh1.7 trillion government expenditure between June- March 2019, recurrent expenditure stood at Sh1.3 trillion. Only a paltry Sh395 billion was left for development.

State departments and agencies gobbled up Sh3.9 billion on hospitality, which includes offering refreshments and entertainment for guests visiting government offices.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's government, which appears to be on a spending spree, frittered away nearly Sh12 billion on both local and foreign trips during the first nine months of the 2018-2019 fiscal period.

Foreign trips have been cited as avenues for public servants to pocket fat allowances, with Auditor General Edward Ouko often accusing some of them of failing to account for imprests amounting to billions of shillings.

The Presidency, which brings together the Office of the President and the Deputy President, splurged out Sh758 million on hospitality during the period.

Despite warnings of a ballooning public wage bill and concerns over wasteful spending by state agencies, the government splurged Sh7.7 billion on local travel and Sh4.2 billion on globetrotting officials.