Family of six found dead in Tsavo want autopsy results released

A member of one of the families whose loved one's bodies was found decomposing in Tsavo North Park in March has received threats to go slow on the matter.

Abdi Godana, whose relative's remains are suspected to be one of the six found on March 12, has said the threats are people he believes to be police officers.

Godana is now calling on the State to hand over the autopsy results and the bodies for burial.

Godana's elder brother Ramadhan Dika Ali disappeared on March 12. He suspects his body is among the six.

The bodies have been at the City Mortuary four months since they were found.

Five bodies had signs of rope strangulation on the necks while the sixth had a scarred face, suggesting that he died from an acid attack.

Godana told the Star yesterday that he and his wife have received threats since March 29.

"Immediately after I left City mortuary on March 29, I set for the Imlu but I noted there was a silver Subaru car trailing me. I then branched at Uhuru Gardens and the car passed by but its occupants wagged fingers at me," he said.

Driving back to the city some two men whom he suspected were plainclothes police officers stopped him and told him to stop following the case.

"I found a sticker on my car at the parking lot of our estate this week, reading 'We are watching you.' This is so chilling given that my wife had also been threatened," Godana said.

Citizen TV had reported on Thursday that an officer from the government pathologist office had said that they have instructions not release the results.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid told the Star his organisation had accompanied the bodies alongside the families to the morgue on March 29 and demanded an autopsy conducted.

"Officers from government pathologist collected samples from the bodies and from the kins for DNA testing and matching but to date, no results have been availed to the families to bring closure to the matter," he said.

Hussein said he accompanied the families to the morgue on Thursday to confirm whether the bodies are still kept there and to follow up on the results.

