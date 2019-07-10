In-laws from hell grab property, kids of widows

Her life and that of her four children took a U-turn immediately the person she had loved and shared bittersweet memories with took his last breath.

Martha* (not her real name) had vowed to love and care for her husband in sickness and in health, and had stood by him even when the doctors gave up.

Death not only took him away but also her friends, her dignity and her in-laws, whom she had known for close to eight years.

As the world celebrated International Widow’s Day last month, Martha recounted how her husband’s death opened a chapter of misery and abuse from people she had taken as her second family.

Martha met Francis in 2009 at a wedding where both of them were on the bridal party line-up.

Theirs was love on first sight, and by the end of that wedding, they had exchanged contacts.

A year later, they were the bride and groom as they tied the knot before their families and friends.

“When Francis introduced me to his family, they warmly welcomed me, despite our tribal and cultural differences, and I made an effort to learn their language and traditions," Martha said.

Eight years down the line, the couple had been blessed with four children.

However, tragedy struck the family in February last year, when Francis died.

“He had been diagnosed with a kidney problem and needed a transplant. However, we could not get a donor, as most people, including his family members, were not compatible and did not meet the requirements," she said.

FAMILY'S BETRAYAL

As the burial preparations began, she could not take part due to the shock of losing her husband and, therefore, she appointed her brother to stand in for her.

What she did not know is that this step had been misunderstood and negatively interpreted by her in-laws.