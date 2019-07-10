Students to learn how to detect bombs

It won't be just maths, Kiswahili and science anymore.

Schools will soon be compelled to teach learners about anti-terrorism, how to detect explosives and react in case of an attack, if a Bill inParliament is passed.

The Bill introduced by Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor seeks to reduce the risk posed by bombs, especially improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

These are bombs constructed and deployed in unconventional ways, frequently as roadside bombs.

Somali terror group al Shabaab has been targeted Kenyan security forces, shopping malls, hotels and learning institutions using IEDs and other weapons.

Emanikor is hoping her Bill will provide students with a foundation to think fast, think ahead and prepare for deadly situations like the massacre at Garissa University.

If Bill is enacted into law, school curriculum will be expanded to include lessons on drills, evacuations, first aid, how to locate explosives, how to sense danger and react, among other safety-related teachings.

It's the Kena Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment ) Bill, 2019. It's headed for its second reading.

It will ensure anti-terrorism lessons are taught but it does not specify at what level.

It will incorporate personal safety, self-defence, demonstrations on security drills, first aid, detection and response to weapons and evacuation procedure in curriculum development," the bill reads.

It is being discussed in the Education Committee before it is taken back to the floor of the House for a second reading.

The curriculum developer, KICD, will also be required to develop learning materials to help reduce disaster risk.

on Tuesday, Kenya Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo said an anti-terrorism curriculum policy was long overdue and will go a long way in averting fatalities.

"So many things have been happening in our schools and despite parents' uproar and concern, nothing much has been done... If the policy is adopted the Education ministry also needs to do a need assessment to see what (tacher) training is required where," Maiyo told the Star yesterday.