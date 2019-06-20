Stealing from county coffers, IEBC consultant bolts, 2020 referendum budget: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
An accountant earning a monthly salary of Sh129,527 has attracted the attention of the anti-graft commission over a massive Sh286 million wealth acquired in a record six years.
Andrew Biketi Musuya, a principal accountant in Trans Nzoia county, is also on the radar of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over suspicious Sh177.7 million contracts awarded to a woman suspected to be his proxy.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
IEBC CEO selection on despite consultant's withdrawal
The search for a new IEBC chief executive will proceed despite a consulting firm hired to oversee the process withdrawing their services.
IEBC maintains that the Constitution gives the commission the mandate to fill any vacancy in the secretariat.
IEBC communications chief Tabitha Mutemi yesterday told the Star that the process is ongoing. Interviews will be conducted from June 24 to June 26.
Nursery children hooked to drugs - survey
Children as young as four years old are hooked to drugs.
The findings are contained in a new survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada).
The survey released Wednesday reveals school children across the country are abusing drugs.
Referendum will be in supplementary budget - Kalonzo
The government will present a supplementary budget to finance the proposed referendum, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said on Wednesday.
Kalonzo said if the Building Bridges Initiative task force recommended amendment of the Constitution, then the government would present a supplementary budget to the National Assembly.
KQ's airport take over bid would have cost Kenya US route - report
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport could have lost the Category 1 status allowing direct flights to and from the US, if Kenya Airways had been cleared to run it, according to inquiry findings by MPs.
The inquiry into the proposed Kenya Airways’ Privately Initiated Investment proposal to Kenya Airports Authority shows implementation of the PIIP would result in loss of the regulatory certificate to operate JKIA.
Kenyan scammers steal Sh62m from US counties
A group of Kenyan scammers in the US and in Nairobi stole more than Sh62.1 million by pretending to work for Dell, according to prosecutors in the Alexandria federal court.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Robert Muli, a 60-year-old Kenyan immigrant who lived in Ohio, admitted in Alexandria federal court on Monday that he conspired with people from Kenya to defraud governments across the United States.