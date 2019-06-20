Stealing from county coffers, IEBC consultant bolts, 2020 referendum budget: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

An accountant earning a monthly salary of Sh129,527 has attracted the attention of the anti-graft commission over a massive Sh286 million wealth acquired in a record six years.

Andrew Biketi Musuya, a principal accountant in Trans Nzoia county, is also on the radar of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over suspicious Sh177.7 million contracts awarded to a woman suspected to be his proxy.

