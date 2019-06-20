EACC on trail of accountant on Sh129k pay yet has Sh290m fortune

An accountant earning a monthly salary of Sh129,527 has attracted the attention of the anti-graft commission over Sh286 million wealth acquired in six years.

Andrew Biketi Musuya, a principal accountant in Trans Nzoia county, is also on the radar of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over suspicious Sh177.7 million contracts awarded to a woman said to be his proxy.

According to documents filed in court by EACC sleuths, Biketi has suspiciously acquired storeyed residential buildings in Mtwapa (Kilifi), Mombasa and Kitale as well as a fleet of high-end vehicles.

According to the EACC, Biketi’s landed properties alone acquired between January 2013 and November 2018 are worth Sh226.8 million.

The suspect also acquired a Toyota Prado, a Toyota Harrier and a Toyota saloon — all valued at Sh9.6 million in that period.

While his earnings were Sh5.8 million in six years, the EACC detectives discovered that he had received cash deposits into his bank accounts totalling to Sh45.5 million, excluding his salary.

He had also received Sh7.9 million M-Pesa deposits.

But it was Biketi’s denial that he does not own the Toyota Prado acquired in 2015 that has opened a can of worms that might be his undoing as well as his alleged accomplice, one Mildred Kerubo Obare.