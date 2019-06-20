IEBC CEO selection on despite consultant's withdrawal

• IEBC communications chief Tabitha Mutemi told the Star that the process is ongoing.
The search for a new IEBC chief executive will proceed despite a consulting firm hired to oversee the process withdrawing their services.
IEBC maintains that the Constitution gives the commission the mandate to fill any vacancy in the secretariat.
IEBC communications chief Tabitha Mutemi yesterday told the Star that the process is ongoing. Interviews will be conducted from June 24 to June 26.
“The said IEBC Act is clear as to who should carry out the exercise. Delegation of this duty to an agent is discretionary,” Mutemi said on phone.
The Commission had in March settled on Acal Consulting to lead the selection of a candidate to replace former CEO Ezra Chiloba.
But in a letter dated June 6 seen by the Star, Acal declined the offer citing non-compliance with law and human resources management practices.
Acal said failure to address the issues would compromise the integrity of the recruitment exercise.
“The purpose of this letter is therefore to regretfully decline this consultancy offer,” Acal Consultancy country director Joseph Maitho said.
The letter was addressed to IEBC acting CEO Marjan Hussein.
Section 10 of the IEBC Act states: The Commission shall, through an open, transparent and competitive recruitment process, appoint a suitably qualified person to be the secretary to the Commission.
“The Commission is undertaking its mandate and the process is ongoing. Stakeholders will be updated on the progress as we have done before,” Mutemi said.
She did not, however, clarify the misunderstanding that forced Acal to withdraw from overseeing the process.
Acal had raised conflict of interest issues with the commission’s condition that all applications be channeled to the management and not to the commissioners.
Acal had also wanted the contracting process completed and involvement in choosing the applicants’ longlist confirmed.
“This did not take place and as such limits our accountability over the recruitment process,” Maitho said.
The concerns, according to Maitho, were made clear in a meeting attended by the three remaining commissioners who are representatives of the contract supervision committee.
Acting CEO Marjan who heads the management is among the 10 shortlisted candidates who had expressed interest to the position.
Also shortlisted from the 95 applicants are Mabonga Joel Lusweti, Nakitari Okuku Humprey, Aura Zephania Okeyo, Kioko Paul, Christoper Kimali and Kariuki Nancy Wanjiku.
Others are Murigi Elishiba Muthoni, Tarus Benjamin Kipchumba, Mwasi Anne Kerubo and Khalid Billow.
(Edited by O. Owino)