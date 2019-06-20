IEBC CEO selection on despite consultant's withdrawal

The search for a new IEBC chief executive will proceed despite a consulting firm hired to oversee the process withdrawing their services.

IEBC maintains that the Constitution gives the commission the mandate to fill any vacancy in the secretariat.

IEBC communications chief Tabitha Mutemi yesterday told the Star that the process is ongoing. Interviews will be conducted from June 24 to June 26.

“The said IEBC Act is clear as to who should carry out the exercise. Delegation of this duty to an agent is discretionary,” Mutemi said on phone.

The Commission had in March settled on Acal Consulting to lead the selection of a candidate to replace former CEO Ezra Chiloba.

But in a letter dated June 6 seen by the Star, Acal declined the offer citing non-compliance with law and human resources management practices.

Acal said failure to address the issues would compromise the integrity of the recruitment exercise.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to regretfully decline this consultancy offer,” Acal Consultancy country director Joseph Maitho said.

The letter was addressed to IEBC acting CEO Marjan Hussein.

Section 10 of the IEBC Act states: The Commission shall, through an open, transparent and competitive recruitment process, appoint a suitably qualified person to be the secretary to the Commission.

“The Commission is undertaking its mandate and the process is ongoing. Stakeholders will be updated on the progress as we have done before,” Mutemi said.