Nursery children hooked to drugs - survey

Children as young as four years old are hooked to drugs.

The findings are contained in a new survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada).

The survey released Wednesday reveals school children across the country are abusing drugs.

Tobacco, prescription drugs, bhang and alcohol are the most abused drugs among pupils in primary school.

The report titled 'Status of Drugs and Substance Abuse Among Primary School Pupils in Kenya 2019' sampled 3,307 pupils from 177 primary schools across 25 counties.

A sample of pupils drawn from 10 stratified regions was divided into Nairobi, Central, Lower Eastern, Upper Eastern, Lower Rift, Nyanza and Western.

Counties in the study were Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Migori, Bungoma,Kakamega, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet.

Others were Baringo, Bomet,Nakuru, Narok, Murang'a , Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Meru, Isiolo, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Garissa and Nairobi.

Areas covered in Nairobi included Dagoretti, Embakasi, Kasarani, Kamukunji and Mathare.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i said alcohol and drug abuse was an impediment to security and health of Kenyans.

"We will not waver in the fight against drugs," Matiang'i said in a speech read on his behalf by Interior Principal Administrative Secretary Kang'ethe Thuku.

The CS said regulations that will guide advertisement of alcoholic drinks were being finalised.

Matiang'i urged schools to develop and implement drugs and substance abuse prevention policies.

He tasked the education ministry, Nacada and other agencies to set up functional guidance and counselling departments with well trained teachers.

Nyamira county leads the pack of abusers with 64.3 per cent availability of tobacco around the school environment closely followed by Murang'a county with 56.7 per cent.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, tobacco availability stands at 54.3 per cent while in Makueni, tobacco's availability stands at 52.3 per cent.

Elgeyo Marakwet tops in the availability of alcohol near the school environment.

It is followed by Makueni (39.9 per cent), Kilifi (35.9), Kitui (35.2) and Isiolo (35).

Bungoma has availability of prescription drugs at 44.5 per cent, followed by Kirinyaga (41.35), Isiolo (40), Kakamega (39.7) and Nairobi (39.2).