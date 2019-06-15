Inside Kenya drug parties, Sh35bn counties debt illegal, Referendum hopes dim: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised leaders to stop politicking and concentrate on fixing the economy.
He said there are three critical issues that must be addressed first for the country to move forward.
He said these are inclusivity, and fight against corruption and tribalism.
How youth are abusing drugs in parties
The lights are low, candles are flickering, the music is low and smooth. About 30 young people are lounging about, some dreamy, some giggling and loquacious, some wandering off into bedrooms.
This is an invitation-only house party in a leafy suburb where drugs are freely available, like rainbow-coloured candy worth hundreds of thousands of shillings.
It started at the poolside and then moved indoors where it got serious.
The same is true in select nightclubs with slow music and mellow jazz.
ODM to use Sh4bn court award to revamp grassroots offices
Raila Odinga’s ODM is planning to leverage the Sh4 billion it was recently awarded by the Court of Appeal to revamp ahead of the 2022 election.
Last week, a three-judge bench awarded the party Sh4.1 billion. The court directed Parliament to pay the money, which was backdated to November 1, 2011, in instalments until the entire amount is cleared.
Meantime, the party is rolling out an elaborate plan to rejuvenate itself as it prepares to mount yet another challenge to produce the country’s fifth President.
Crowded calendar threatens to derail referendum push
Will Kenya be able to hold a referendum before 2022?
Anti-plebiscite forces say the country’s calendar is already too crowded to allow for another national electoral exercise.
Kenya has four crucial issues whose results will either mean a more prosperous and stable country, or a more divided nation, given past experiences.
How tribal power struggles, Ethiopia have fuelled Marsabit clashes
The media has always reported bloody tribal clashes in Marsabit as being about grazing land and water, with politics a fringe factor. But is it?
The Star has established that the ground has shifted, and jostling for political dominance by tribes is the main driver for the clashes in which hundreds have been killed and displaced.
The county is inhabited by the Borana, the Gabra, the Rajuni, the Gendile, the Burji and the Rendile, among other tribes.
Auditor General finds Sh35bn pending bills fake
Kenyan traders who source their merchandise from Uganda have been affected by the Central Bank of Kenya's (CBK) currency directive.
Uganda and Tanzania have stopped the use of the Kenyan currency in an effort to shield its banks from being used to launder stolen money back into Kenya.
This follows the CBK's announcement that in intends to withdraw the old Sh 1,000 notes from circulation starting October 1 to combat illicit financial flows and counterfeits.