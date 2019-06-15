Crowded calendar threatens to derail referendum push

Will Kenya be able to hold a referendum before 2022?

Anti-plebiscite forces say the country’s calendar is already too crowded to allow for another national electoral exercise.

Kenya has four crucial issues whose results will either mean a more prosperous and stable country, or a more divided nation, given past experiences.

Emerging from a divisive and protracted twin presidential run, Kenya is poised to deliver a national population census in August this year, a mandated boundary delimitation, a much-talked-of but not settled referendum and finally the 2022 General Election.

Already, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has begun verification of the 1.4 million signatures submitted by former Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, known as the Punguza Mizigo initiative. Aukot seeks to drastically alter the Constitution to, among others, reduce the number of costly MPs from 416 to 147 and ease the burden on taxpayers.

The verification process ended on Friday.

The Building Bridges Initiative fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga is currently collecting views on how to tackle negative ethnicity, corruption, divisive politics and other challenges.

The BBI exercise, which is widely expected to recommend changes that would lead to a referendum, was first given one year to submit its proposals. The first deadline was in May this year but was extended by five months to October 23.

Despite all indications of a likely referendum, it illicit's mixed reactions, with leaders split down the middle on whether a constitutional change is necessary before 2022.

Opponents cite the country’s crowded calendar and lack of funding in the 2019-20 budget. Some claim it will only create additional positions to reward a few individuals, further burdening the taxpayers.

Deputy President William Ruto in February speech at Chatham House in London opposed expansion of the Executive, stating it will not eliminate the political quagmire that precedes the country’s polls.

On Wednesday, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale ‘cautioned’ woman representatives and senators to be wary as their positions are earmarked for scrapping in Aukot's proposal.