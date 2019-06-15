Stop 2022 politics now, Uhuru tells leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised leaders to stop politicking and concentrate on fixing the economy.

He said there are three critical issues that must be addressed first for the country to move forward.

He said these are inclusivity, and fight against corruption and tribalism.

“We need to deal and fight with issues of tribalism in our politics. Make sure that when politics come people sell their policies and ideas to the people and are elected based on that and not because of their tribes," he said.

Uhuru spoke during the send off of Dorka Owino, mother to Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

He noted there was need to have a strong and stable country to attract long-term investments and development, adding that this can be achieved when the county and leaders have a different kind of politics.

"We need to prove that we have reached political maturity as a country," he said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga said the runaway rate of corruption within the country had reached alarming levels.

Raila said Kenya is currently playing at the ‘super league’ of corruption, competing with the top countries leading in the vice.

"We want to remove Kenya from super league of corruption. We also want to see that the lords of corruption arrested and charged,” said the ODM leader.

Raila faulted churches for allowing themselves to be used as places of 'cleaning dirty money '.

“I told John Mbadi (Minority Leader in National Assembly) to bring a proposal that if passed in Parliament, will see politicians not donate more than Sh100,000 in harambees and if they do, then will be taken in for questioning”.

He added: “We are all children of God not only ‘you’ and who tells you God wants money in heaven.”

Raila reiterated that they want to see a clean country with no corruption.

He applauded AIC church over the recent decision to ban politicians from pulpits.

Siaya Senator James Orengo urged the President to tell his troops to go slow on 2022 politics.

Orengo noted that the president has always said that leaders should stop 2022 politics and focus on development.

He noted that the ODM leader as always told them to stop such politics and supports the president's development projects.

"The only thing I am praying for is for you to call your troops to keep quiet. They should see what you are currently doing for this country," he stated.

Orengo said the agenda they have is substantive that requires all to put their energies together, otherwise the journey might be difficult.

In October last year, the president cautioned leaders against premature politics and instead asked them to focus on improving the lives of the common people.

Uhuru had said his main aim is uplifting the lives of the people of Kenya. He said putting the country in a constant electioneering mood will only divide the country. He instead asked leaders to serve the electorate who elected them.

"I know two of you (Raila and Uhuru) mean well for the country, but it's not enough, you must do it," stated Orengo.

The senator, who said handshakes was the best thing that happens to the country, noted that they will support it.

Mbadi told the President to make sure that when he leaves office, he should not leave a 'thief ' to run the country.

Mbadi said the president should ensure that the person who takes over from him will not reverse back gains made against the fight on corruption.

"Don't look back, ensure that you make gains in the fight against corruption successful so that you leave this as your legacy when you finally leave office in the next three years.