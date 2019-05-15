Rift isolating Ruto, IEBC reforms wishes, The fake gold syndicate: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
Deputy President William Ruto is facing fresh and growing rebellion within his Rift Valley backyard which threatens to crush his 2022 presidential ambitions.
Ruto is increasingly becoming an isolated man in the region with some of his close allies scheming to jump ship from Jubilee while others have silently kept away from the DP’s activities.
Even though close allies of the DP dismiss any emerging threats against him in the region, the Star has established that Ruto is planning a series of meetings to try and quell the rebellion within the Kalenjin community.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
IEBC proposes radical reforms ahead of 2022 election
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has issued a fresh list of demands it believes will cure the electoral mess that has dogged previous polls.
The electoral agency, while appearing before the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee, tabled a raft of recommendations they said will ensure free, fair and transparent elections in future.
Two widows lose bid to inherit co-wife's property
The Court of Appeal has dismissed a suit by two widows and their six children in which they sought to inherit the property of their co-wife.
Tabitha Ikiki and Leah Njoki had contested the will of their husband Onesmus Ikiki Waithanwa, saying it was null and void.
The children John Wagura, Patrick Maina, Lucy Wanjiku, Antony Wachira were among those in the suit.
Governor Awiti risks removal over poor health - Senators
Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti risks being removed from office on grounds of incapacity, senators declared yesterday.
The Senate County Public Accounts Committee gave the county chief 30 days to appear before it to respond to audit queries.
Failure to do so, the lawmakers said it will become the responsibility of Homa Bay MCAs to institute proceedings with the view of removing the county chief.
Cons using dead people's papers for business
Detectives investigating the tax evasion saga may have unearthed a spare parts importation racket involving the use of dead people’s documents.
A whistleblower recorded fresh statements over a week ago on alleged fraudulent importation and registration of trucks.
Najma Abdalla on May 6 presented statements to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Revenue Authority, Ministry of Information and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.
Uhuru orders crackdown on fake gold dealers
President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the crackdown on gold scammers after the ruler of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum complained to him several times that his gold had been seized at JKIA.
His business associates Ali Zandi who runs a gold trading company in Dubai, had informed Sheik Maktoum that their gold consignment worth millions of shillings from DR Congo had been detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.