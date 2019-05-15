Rift isolating Ruto, IEBC reforms wishes, The fake gold syndicate: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Deputy President William Ruto is facing fresh and growing rebellion within his Rift Valley backyard which threatens to crush his 2022 presidential ambitions.

Ruto is increasingly becoming an isolated man in the region with some of his close allies scheming to jump ship from Jubilee while others have silently kept away from the DP’s activities.

Even though close allies of the DP dismiss any emerging threats against him in the region, the Star has established that Ruto is planning a series of meetings to try and quell the rebellion within the Kalenjin community.

