Fresh rebellion against Ruto in Rift Valley

Deputy President William Ruto is facing a fresh revolt in his Rift Valley backyard which threatens to crush his 2022 presidential ambitions.

The Star has established that some of the DP's former allies are secretly scheming to jump ship from Jubilee. Others have silently kept away from his political activities.

The battle against Ruto is being fashioned around corruption and allegations that farmers in the region have for the first time since independence been impoverished after the Jubilee administration took over.

“Farmers are poorer like most residents and they do not see any benefits of their own at the top in the government,” protested Moiben MP Silas Tiren.

The anti-Ruto brigade also accuses powerful individuals in the ruling party of importing maize to frustrate local farmers and also thwart the government’s subsidies programme on fertiliser aimed at helping farmers.

“Out there people think all Kalenjins are corrupt yet it’s just a few individuals engaging in graft and protecting cartels, thus damaging the name of the community,” business tycoon Bundotich Kiprop alias Buzeki told the Star.

The details came to light as it emerged that former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto and Buzeki have finalised a strategy to revamp Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

CCM, according to the strategy, will team up in an alliance with other parties including Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s Kanu in a bid to whittle down Ruto’s grip on the vote-rich Rift Valley.