Judges in drug cartels, MPs unending greed, Deep state slows graft war: Your Breakfast Briefing

Six refugees were injured and 30 arrested during a protest at UN refugee agency offices in Westlands.

The over 200 refugees have been camping at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices for over seven months.

Others were beaten with pipes and timber rods, as tear gas canisters were lobbed to disperse those who seemed defiant.

