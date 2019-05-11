Judges in drug cartels, MPs unending greed, Deep state slows graft war: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Six refugees were injured and 30 arrested during a protest at UN refugee agency offices in Westlands.
The over 200 refugees have been camping at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices for over seven months.
Others were beaten with pipes and timber rods, as tear gas canisters were lobbed to disperse those who seemed defiant.
DCI links corrupt judges to drug cartels
Rampant corruption in the judiciary is frustrating efforts of a multi-agency task force charged with the responsibility of ridding the country of narcotics, a new report shows.
The report, a product of months of investigations, put the courts on the spot, amid allegations that drug dealers approach judicial officers with mouthwatering deals to get lenient rulings.
New house allowance puts MPs' salary way above world super powers
Despite being ranked as one the most pampered and pandered to in the region (and the world), MPs have again brazenly awarded themselves hefty perks that outrage Kenyans.
They have come to call their servant leaders MPigs.
They cloak themselves in October 2018 judgment by Justice Chacha Mwita who ruled that deputy governors like other state officers are entitled to a house allowance.
Raila: We are washing ODM for 2022
ODM chief Raila Odinga has said he will strengthen the party to have more MPs, Senators and Governors in the forthcoming polls.
Already plans for a grassroots elections for party officials will kick off next year, in a move that will help recruit more supporters and candidates.
The countrywide party polls will seek to “clean ODM for us to be strong.”
New TNA outfit recruiting 290 constituency coordinators
The Transformation National Alliance is recruiting 290 constituency coordinators to spearhead operations in its offices countrywide, and to organise for party membership drive.
The newly-formed political party has said it is looking to recruit patriotic, focused and dedicated individuals of high integrity.
According to the party, the advertised positions are voluntary but will be facilitated.
World Bank housing loan to lock out poor Kenyans
Only Kenyans earning a net salary Sh47, 000 per month will benefit from the World Bank’s €219 million (Sh25 billion) loan affordable housing in Kenya.
According to the project’s appraisal document on the proposed facility seen by the Star, the minimum monthly income is set at Sh47,143 for a credit facility to erect a housing unit worth Sh1.7 million.
A person earning this amount is expected to pay at least Sh18,857 per month for 15 years in order to settle the debt.