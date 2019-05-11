Seven refugees injured, 13 arrested as police break up protest

Six refugees were injured and 30 arrested during a protest at UN refugee agency offices in Westlands.

The over 200 refugees have been camping at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices for over seven months.

This reporter witnessed the police and G4S officers rounding up some of the refugees and descending on them with blows and kicks.

Others were beaten with pipes and timber rods, as tear gas canisters were lobbed to disperse those who seemed defiant.

Of those injured some had bleeding gums and scars on their faces. Others writhed in pain, complaining of broken ribs.

G4S officers later gathered all belongings of the refugees and set them on fire.

The leader of the refugees, Moses Bazira, had blisters and scars.

Bazira said they have been picketing at the offices since Monday, seeking an audience with UNHCR country representative and commissioner to Kenya’s Refugee Affairs Secretariat.

“We have been sleeping in the cold here for over seven months. Others here are seeking protection; some want documentation while others need resettlement,” Bazira said.

“But instead of being given protection we need as refugees, we have been abused, violently beaten and sometimes rounded up. Feeling dejected, on Monday we decided to stage a peaceful protest.”

They complained of being tossed from one agency to another by both RAS and UNHCR officers, being beaten up by G4S officers on orders from UNHCR. They also complained of police extortion.

“I have been here for over two weeks. Even though my stipend for upkeep has been approved. UNHCR officers always sent me to HIAS. When I arrive at HIAS offices I am sent back here and the circle continues,” Simon Ruta said.

“This being taken round in circles is aimed at pushing me to fatigue so that I give up, or have to bribe to get my dues,” he said.