DCI links corrupt judges to drug cartels

Rampant corruption in the judiciary is frustrating efforts of a multi-agency task force charged with the responsibility of ridding the country of narcotics, a new report shows.

The report, a product of months of investigations, put the courts on the spot, amid allegations that drug dealers approach judicial officers with mouthwatering deals to get lenient rulings.

Coupled with the challenge at the courts is complicity by police officers who collude with drug lords to help the latter evade arrest.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says in the confidential report obtained by the Star, that dozens of judges and magistrates are under investigations over close links to known narcotics traffickers.

“Drug traffickers using proxies have worked their tentacles into some state agencies responsible for battling the vice,” the report reads in part.

The report also claims that proxies approach judicial officers with mouthwatering deals in exchange for lenient rulings for their offences.

“A dozen court officials are currently under close scrutiny of investigative agencies over close links to known narcotics traffickers,” reads the report shared with various security agencies.

Kenya is a major target market for heroin but other narcotics also find their way through its porous borders.

More alarming is that the dealers are targeting schoolgoing children as rogue officers “are in bed” with the dealers, at times directly or through proxies.

The police also blame the courts for issuing bail terms that suspects pay within days, hence can manoeuvre to have their businesses run uninterrupted.

A recent case involved two police officers (names withheld) who were charged with stealing 25 kilos of heroin they were meant to arrest.

The cops, the report reveals, have been distributing the drug through a secret network that the authorities are yet to unmask.

A further finding is that Kenya still remains an active transit point for drugs to parts of Africa, Europe, and America.