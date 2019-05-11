New house allowance puts MPs' salary way above world super powers

Despite being ranked as one the most pampered and pandered to in the region (and the world), MPs have again brazenly awarded themselves hefty perks that outrage Kenyans.

They have come to call their servant leaders MPigs.

They cloak themselves in October 2018 judgement by Justice Chacha Mwita who ruled that deputy governors like other state officers are entitled to a house allowance. Therefore, MPs naturally backdated their perks for April pay on the strength of the order they said classifies them as state officers.

Each of the 416 servant leaders received Sh2.25 million over and above their monthly pay in April, the backdated amount for the contentious allowance.

For both the Senate and the National Assembly, taxpayers will now be shouldering an extra burden of Sh104 million every month to house the legislators, who already have a superior and subsidised mortgage scheme.

MPs are already entitled to Sh20 million mortgage with 3 per cent interest. Compared to their counterparts in the region and globally, Kenyan MPs top the list of the highest paid lawmakers, surpassing their counterparts in most of the developed countries.

A 2013 study by the UK-based Independent Parliamentary Standard Authority and the International Monetary Fund ranked the country’s legislators second, after Nigeria. MPs in Ghana, Indonesia and South Africa trail their selfless Kenyan counterparts.

Kenyan MPs were found to take home more than their counterparts in the United States, Japan and Britain.

The 416 MPs — 349 in the National Assembly and 67 in the Senators — earn 54 per cent less than their Nigerian counterparts, whose annual take-home pay is Sh16.5 million.

Currently, MPs take home Sh710, 000 as basic salary and a number of allowances, meaning each member get a minimum of Sh1,378, 000. The allowances include mileage, sitting, responsibility perks.

In addition to the lucrative allowances, MPs also enjoy a Sh5 million official car grant scheme to buy luxury cars every five-year term, a personal car loan from the government of as much as Sh7 million repayable at an all-time low interest of three per cent interest.

Kenyan lawmakers are also entitled to a weekly mileage allowance of Sh109 per kilometre for as many as 750 kilometres per week and monthly car maintenance allowance of Sh356,525.

But that's not enough remuneration. They are further eligible for a state-backed mortgage of up to Sh20 million, payable at three per cent interest.

They also receive a generous medical allowance for themselves, their spouses and as many as four children under 25 years.

Other allowances include airtime, group life and personal accident cover, travel and notably, allowances for attending Parliament and sitting in committees.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission, an institution mandated to set salaries and benefits for all state officers, had capped committee sessions at 16 per month. This meant a lawmaker could only draw a maximum sitting allowance of Sh80,000. This was, however, swiftly overturned and lawmakers can now have as many sessions as they deem necessary to serve the people.

If one is lucky enough to chair a House committee, so much the better for their pockets. Committee chairs earn Sh10,000 for every session, while their deputies are entitled to Sh8,000.

All the legislators get 31 per cent of their basic pay for every year served as severance pay at the end of their five-year term.

The recent move to apportion themselves a Sh250,000 monthly house allowance, despite opposition from the SRC, has infuriated the public whose needs they are supposed to put before their own.

Lobby groups are expected to stage demonstrations to protest against the MP’s insatiable appetite for higher pay, despite the ever-ballooning public wage bill.

Five Mombasa based human rights defenders — Haki Africa, Human Rights Agenda, Institute for Land Governance and Human Rights, Sisters for Justice, the Institute of Human Rights and Empowerment — have threatened to lead Kenyans to the streets until the decision to have MPs earn the Sh250,000 is rescinded.

The lobby groups demanded that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions investigate and arrest those who have allowed the MPs to award themselves the allowance.