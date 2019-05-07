Ouko's auditors targeted, Bizarre county budgets, Kenya's suicide spike: Your breakfast briefing

Good morning,

Eight more counties made bizarre allocations in their budgets similar to that of Kiambu county, shining the spotlight on expenditure by the devolved units.

A review of their statements for financial year 2017-18 reveals an alarming trend where the devolved units have set aside funds for functions beyond their purview.

Kitui, Kakamega, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kwale, Lamu, Nyamira, and Samburu are among the counties which made allocations for State House Affairs.

