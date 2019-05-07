Ouko's auditors targeted, Bizarre county budgets, Kenya's suicide spike: Your breakfast briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Eight more counties made bizarre allocations in their budgets similar to that of Kiambu county, shining the spotlight on expenditure by the devolved units.
A review of their statements for financial year 2017-18 reveals an alarming trend where the devolved units have set aside funds for functions beyond their purview.
Kitui, Kakamega, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kwale, Lamu, Nyamira, and Samburu are among the counties which made allocations for State House Affairs.
Governors demand probe of Ouko auditors' lifestyles
Governors have said rogue auditors are soliciting bribes while ignoring key documents, claims that could soil the credibility of the powerful office of the Auditor General.
In the last financial year only two counties — Makueni and Nyandarua — were given a clean bill of health by auditors but most counties were cited for blatant misuse of taxpayers' money.
KCB Group looks to buy banks in Rwanda, DRC
Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, KCB Group, plans to buy a bank in Rwanda and one in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), its chief executive has said.
CEO Joshua Oigara, who was speaking to reporters late on Friday, did not reveal the identity of the two banks the lender is considering acquiring or the time frame.
KCB is also planning to open a representative office in China.
Kitui factory to begin making chiefs' uniforms next week
The Kitui County Textile Centre will begin making uniforms for chiefs and assistant chiefs next week.
Governor Charity Ngilu on Friday met Deputy Inspector General in charge of AP Noor Gambow at the National Police Service College Embakasi to finalise preparations.
The governor presented sample materials for the uniforms and other garments made at the factory to Gambow, uniforms quartermaster Boniface Kamau and master tailor Omwenga Nyakundi.
Spike in suicide cases a sign of an ailing society
We are a sick society if the number of suicide cases happening around us is anything to go by.
If you are like most people, you have heard of a suicide case involving someone you are familiar with or their close relative. What's more worrying is that children as young as eight have chosen this tragic end to their lives.
SRC hints at suing to stop MPs' new allowance
The move by MPs to award themselves Sh250,000 in monthly house allowance now appears headed to the courts.
Salaries and Remuneration Commission boss Lyn Mengich yesterday told the Star the Commission is still in the process of confirming if the allowances have indeed been paid before swinging into action.
She noted the commission will do everything to ensure the allowance does not breach the law.