SRC hints at suing to stop MPs' new allowance

The move by MPs to award themselves Sh250,000 in monthly house allowance now appears headed to the courts.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission boss Lyn Mengich yesterday told the Star the Commission is still in the process of confirming if the allowances have indeed been paid before swinging into action.

She noted the commission will do everything to ensure the allowance does not breach the law.

SRC is opposed to the allocation, claiming that the commission which is constitutionally mandated to fix salaries of state officers did not approve of the MPs’ new perks.

“We are in the process of confirming the information to ascertain if the allowance has been paid. Once we confirm, we shall take appropriate action to ensure that remuneration and benefits are within the constitutional framework,” Meng’ich said.

MPs are hiding under the October 2018 judgment by justice Chacha Mwita who ruled that deputy governors just like other state officers are entitled to house allowance. They awarded themselves the backdated allowance in the April pay.

Each of the 416 MPs received Sh2.25 million over and above their monthly pay in April being the backdated amount for the contentious allowance.

For both the Senate and National Assembly, taxpayers will now be shouldering an extra burden of Sh 104 million every month to house the legislators who already have a subsidized mortgage scheme.

MPs are already entitled to Sh20 million mortgage charged at three per cent.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed yesterday referred the Star to the Parliamentary Service Commission saying the issue is better handled by the employer.

He however insisted the pay is within the constitutional framework saying like other state officers they should not be treated differently.

The argument - according human rights defender Suba Churchill – is a complete misinterpretation of MPs' roles.

“It is unfortunate that we have elected leaders comparing themselves with officers from the civil service. Civil servants in their nature of work render crucial services and members of the public should know where they are based,” Churchill said.

He added that allocating themselves hefty allowance is a sure indication that MPs have lost touch with the struggling common mwananchi.

“It is manifestation of complete lack of sensitivity for the predicament of Kenyans, coming when Kenyan workers marked an important workers’ day without a shilling to gain,” he said.

However, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has backed MPs in their new quest to allocate themselves the house allowance to ‘cushion’ them from incessant demands for handouts from the electorate.

“Kenyans might think that I am crazy, but I am supporting MPs to demand more from you taxpayers due to your behaviour,” Atwoli said during an interview with a local television station.