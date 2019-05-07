Audit puzzle as eight counties budget for 'State House'

Eight more counties made bizarre allocations in their budgets similar to that of Kiambu county, shining the spotlight on expenditure by the devolved units.

A review of their statements for financial year 2017-18 reveals an alarming trend where the devolved units have set aside funds for functions beyond their purview.

Kitui, Kakamega, Garissa, Kirinyaga, Kwale, Lamu, Nyamira, and Samburu are among the counties which made allocations for State House Affairs (Ifmis code 704000000) and Government Advisory Services (703000000).

The counties did not present a breakdown of what was approved for the programmes or sub-programmes, raising questions on why the approvals were not flagged by concerned budget offices.

Counties set aside cash for the administration of payments for retired presidents, and for Kenya-South Sudan Advisory Services.

The concern is on what the monies were spent on - after State House denied sharing budgets with counties - and whether the Office of the Controller of Budget conducted due diligence on the expenditure proposals sent by governors for approval.

For Kitui, the county approved Sh60.56 million for the State House vote of which Sh60 million was spent as at June 30, 2018. A further Sh28.2 million was spent on State Corporation Advisory services.

The financial statements for Kakamega showed that the county spent Sh29.3 million of Sh75 million allocated under the State House vote and Sh115 million on South Sudan Advisory services.

Garissa’s approved budget set aside Sh178 million for coordinating State House functions of which Sh19.2 million was reported as spent on pensions for retired presidents.

In Kirinyaga, the county had Sh344 million approved for State House functions and had spent Sh327.14 million by the close of the fiscal year.