Harambees church division, Kinoti's harassment protests, Parliament wars: Your Breakfast Briefing

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday witnessed the signing of two project delivery agreements totalling to Sh67 billion through concessional financing and Public-Private Partnership.

The projects include the Konza Data Centre and Smart Cities Project to be undertaken by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei at a cost of Sh17.5 billion and the construction of the Nairobi JKIA to James Gichuru expressway on a PPP arrangement by the China Road and Bridge Corporation for Sh51 billion.

