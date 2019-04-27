Harambees church division, Kinoti's harassment protests, Parliament wars: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday witnessed the signing of two project delivery agreements totalling to Sh67 billion through concessional financing and Public-Private Partnership.
The projects include the Konza Data Centre and Smart Cities Project to be undertaken by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei at a cost of Sh17.5 billion and the construction of the Nairobi JKIA to James Gichuru expressway on a PPP arrangement by the China Road and Bridge Corporation for Sh51 billion.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Fears of church divisions over harambees
Sharp cracks have emerged among clerics over church harambees, exposing the soft-underbelly of dependence and patronage between politicians and the faith community.
The raging storm could as well reveal the faultlines between mainstream, evangelical and Pentecostal churches in the country.
The debate about whether or not churches should continue with "political" harambees — which are now an established practice — threatens to put on trial long-held Christian beliefs and raises questions about the role of the church in public life.
Kinoti clashes with Mbugua as IG's first meeting ends in chaos
DCI chief George Kinoti and Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua clashed at a meeting called to discuss, among other things, corruption in the police service.
The Wednesday meeting at the National Police Service headquarters, Jogoo House, was called by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to discuss issues affecting police officers.
The meeting was also intended to build a working relationship between the DCI, Kenya Police and Administration police.
MPs recharge supremacy wars with senators
Members of the National Assembly yesterday reignited the supremacy wars with senators on matters legislation.
The legislators cited duplication of roles which "ends up being costly to the taxpayers."
They said there is a need for a review of the law distinguishing the roles of the two Houses.
Mt Kenya businessmen hit at Uhuru for economic mess
The Mt Kenya business community yesterday protested against President Kenyatta’s poor policies that have led to over-taxation, closure of companies and a weak economy.
They said high taxes, heavy borrowing, mismanagement of public funds and corruption have destroyed the economy.
The business community met ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi in Thika.
Matiangi orders driving schools to register afresh
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has given all the driving schools two months to seek fresh registration with NTSA or close down.
Driving schools must ensure they have re-validated their licences by July 1 “and if by then they don’t have the new generation licence which means they have been re-validated, they will consider themselves closed,” Matiang'i said.