Mt Kenya businessmen hit at Uhuru for economic mess

The Mt Kenya business community yesterday protested against President Kenyatta’s poor policies that have led to over-taxation, closure of companies and a weak economy.

They said high taxes, heavy borrowing, mismanagement of public funds and corruption have destroyed the economy.

The business community met ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi in Thika.

They included exporters, retailers, manufacturers, transporters, microfinance operators, Sacco leaders and property owners.

They said the economy is incapable of creating business and employment opportunities and that many people have been pushed out of business.

“We are looking for a country where we can easily do business and make good returns. We also want challenges facing our people addressed by the government,” the leader of delegation, Alfred Wanyoike, said.

“The government should not create challenges for entrepreneurs but solve the existing problems and allow them to thrive.”

The group said security agencies are capitalizing on the fight against counterfeits to extort them.

“The issues raised by Kenyans must be heard and addressed by the government. The economy should be driven by minimal taxation, good leadership and transparency,” Mudavadi said.

"We met today and the issues my brothers and sisters are raising are serious. We can’t have a government heavily relying on taxes to run its activities at the time corruption is rampant,” he added.

“The high rate at which we are forcibly being taxed amounts to extortion.”

Mudavadi asked the government to use relevant agencies empowered to establish at the source if items bought are genuine or not. The former deputy premier said it was sad that the Jubilee administration was waiting for business people to buy, ferry and pay taxes before impounding their items.

The group pledged full support for Mudavadi in the 2022 polls and asked Uhuru to involve Kenyans at all levels of decision-making.

“The future of this country belongs to all Kenyans irrespective of tribe, status and class. Musalia has shown that he can lead and we will also stand behind him to change and build this country,” former Gatanga MP Humphrey Njuguna said.

The leaders raised alarm on the spiraling public debt and borrowing, which are hurting the economy.

“We support the fight against corruption but also call the government to put in place measures that can detect and stop the stealing. They should not wait for people to steal," Njuguna said.

“Our businesses are going down and we are being harassed by authorities who seem less bothered. Intensify the fight against corruption, ensure fair taxation and not extortion.”