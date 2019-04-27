Kinoti clashes with Mbugua as IG's first meeting ends in chaos

DCI chief George Kinoti and Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua clashed at a meeting called to discuss, among other things, corruption in the police service.

The Wednesday meeting at the National Police Service headquarters, Jogoo House, was called by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to discuss issues affecting police officers.

The meeting was also intended to build a working relationship between the DCI, Kenya Police and Administration police.

It was Mutyambai’s first meeting with senior police commanders since his recent appointment as third Inspector General of Police.

Senior police commanders, including regional police chiefs and senior DCI chiefs, attended.

Multiple sources at the meeting told the Star on Friday that Kinoti told the meeting chaired by Mutyambai that his officers were being harassed by general duty officers, who, he said, have gone to the extent of arresting and locking up fellow officers in cells.

Different speakers contributed. They sought to have the senior police command fix the frosty relationship between the DCI and the regular police.

Frosty Relationship

A source privy to the goings-on told the Star that DCI head of forensic investigations Ireri Kamwende was apprehensive that if the frosty relationship between the DCI and Kenya Police (regular police) was not addressed, the officers end up shooting and killing each other.

He is said to have called for swift action to save the service.

DIG Mbugua defended his officers. He said that numerous complaints against DCI officers had been lodged with the regular police.

To back up his claim, he is said to have called for a complaint files against DCI officers, which he handed over to Kinoti for action.