MPs recharge supremacy wars with senators

Members of the National Assembly yesterday reignited the supremacy wars with senators on matters legislation.

The legislators cited duplication of roles which "ends up being costly to the taxpayers."

They said there is a need for a review of the law distinguishing the roles of the two Houses.

The MPs, led by Majority leader Aden Duale and his Minority counterpart John Mbadi, said there was a risk of committees constituted by both Houses giving contradicting verdicts on matters under probe.

Mbadi, during the National Assembly Leadership Summit in Mombasa, warned that the situation, as it is today, risks defeating the House's oversight role.

“We need to be clear on the responsibility of the committees of both Houses," he said during the National Assembly Leadership Summit in Mombasa.

He reiterated that the Senate should restrict its function as spelt in the Constitution.

Several state agencies carrying out national government functions have appeared before senators to answer to queries. This is a contravention of the law, he said.

"Let us not make the Senate an Upper House through the backdoor."

The MP called on chairmen and their deputies to streamline their work to avert duplication of roles.

The MPs leaders are on a two-day retreat to chart the path for effective legislation.

Duale echoed the remarks of the Suba South MP and warned that the country may at one point be forced to bite the bullet and do away with the Senate.

He said the House must at all times restrict its roles as defined in the Fourth Schedule of the supreme law.

"Let us not bury our heads in the sand. The Constitution is not silent on the role of the two Houses," the Garissa Township MP said.