Ruto's 2022 strategy, Slum killings, City water shortage: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Good morning,
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday defended ODM leader Raila Odinga against accusations he is out to wreck Jubilee Party.
"He has never told me he wants to be president in 2022; I have not told him I want to be president in 2022. We have just been talking about the issues that affect our people. When it comes to infrastructure, what do we need to do? We discuss and we support each other and agree," Uhuru said.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Ruto targets Raila turf as Mt Kenya swings
Deputy President William Ruto is expanding his political base cautious that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Central backyard will not back him for president.
Ruto has trained his sights on the vote-rich Western and Coast, both previously seen as Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s bastions. Analysis by the Star indicates that since October last year, Ruto has made at least 15 trips to Western, mainly in Kakamega, Bungoma and Vihiga counties.
Reformed criminals are easy targets in slums
It is literally hell on earth for reformed criminals in slum areas as many of them are marked by crime busters and may be felled in a hail of bullets on sight.
Majority of them are school dropouts with no training to look for a decent job. They are left with no option but to do menial jobs, boda-boda work or become matatu touts.
Contributions for cheap houses safe - PS
The over two million wildebeest migrating between Kenya and Tanzania are nursing a grudge against human beings. In fact, they no longer throng Kenya’s Maasai Mara in large numbers in search of food and water.
The wildebeest join half a million gazelle and 200,000 zebra in the perilous trek from the Serengeti Park in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara reserve every year. All in all, they number about two million.
Nairobi dry taps as cholera strikes hard
Unreliable water supply to Nairobi county residences is likely to intensify cholera outbreak.
Ndakaini dam manager Job Kihama on Wednesday told the star that supplying water to the Nairobi residents would involve a lot of delicate balancing.
Health experts are now worried that the outbreak may intensify following plan to intensify water rationing.
Huduma Namba: Excitement, challenges and confusion
Chuma Ilondanda, 81, beamed with joy as he prepared to register for Huduma Namba in Nyandarua County. He was excited at the thought of having all his cards, including the TNA membership card, integrated into one document.
The old man did not believe those telling him TNA merged with URP to form Jubilee Party, as to him TNA is Pr joy as he prepared to register for Huduma Namba esident Uhuru Kenyatta’s party. He loves Uhuru just as he loved his father, Jomo Kenyatta, and he is among the elderly people registering for Huduma Namba because Uhuru said it is good.