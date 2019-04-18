Ruto's 2022 strategy, Slum killings, City water shortage: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday defended ODM leader Raila Odinga against accusations he is out to wreck Jubilee Party.

"He has never told me he wants to be president in 2022; I have not told him I want to be president in 2022. We have just been talking about the issues that affect our people. When it comes to infrastructure, what do we need to do? We discuss and we support each other and agree," Uhuru said.

