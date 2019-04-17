Raila hasn't told me he wants to be President - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta today defended ODM leader Raila Odinga against accusations he is out to wreck Jubilee Party.

"He has never told me he wants to be president in 2022; I have not told him I want to be president in 2022. We have just been talking about the issues that affect our people. When it comes to infrastructure, what do we need to do? We discuss and we support each other and agree," Uhuru said.

"When it comes to health, this is what we need to do. What is this issue of digitising our records and what is it about. We sit, we discuss, we agree. He also gives me ideas that enhance something and make it even better. Now what's wrong with that?"

The President spoke when he officially closed the inaugural AfroChampions Boma forum on African infrastructure financing and delivery.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have previously accused Raila of trying to divide Jubilee under the guise of trying to promote the Handshake.

During the AfroChampions forum, Uhuru said he has "no clue" who ODM is.

"The most important thing is us. It's our people, our country, our future," he concluded.