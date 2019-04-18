Huduma Namba: Excitement, challenges and confusion

FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN

Prior to the official launch, Nyandarua residents were apprehensive, as they did not know what the exercise is all about. Political leaders in Nyandarua have been quiet about the drive, and this has led the locals to view it with suspicion.

But the presence of Deputy Governor Cecilia Mbuthia, woman representative Faith Gitau, Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho, Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and speaker Wahome Ndegwa during the launch changed their attitude.

Mbuthia told the residents the county administration fully supports the drive, as it will enable the leadership to know how many people they are planning for.

Gitau told the residents they have no reason to fear, as the rumour being spread about the Huduma Namba is baseless. She said it is not aimed at nailing those with criminal records or those who have not been submitting their tax returns, as alleged by some quarters.

"It is not the Biblical 666 either. I know you don’t know what animal this Huduma Namba is, and that is why you said I must come and explain. You know I will never mislead you. Don’t let me down," she said

Kiaraho said all the leaders must lead by example in this drive, adding that some residents had told him they would not register until he does it first.

Kioni said the drive is the "most civilised thing" to happen in Kenya. He said those opposing it, including some in Jubilee Party, are people with ulterior motives, chief among them rigging elections.

“If you fail to register, it will be a big loss for Nyandarua. The government will no longer do things haphazardly without knowing how many people are being planned for," speaker Wahome Ndegwa said.

Some chiefs who spoke to the Star but requested not to be named said political leaders have let them down in mobilisation. They said woman representative Faith Gitau, in particular, has a great role to play since she is the most trusted leader in the county.

Ol Kalou boda boda rider Daniel Ngumo said he agreed to register after he saw the leaders register. “I said I cannot be left behind when all those MPs have registered. Again I heard I will not be able to buy a bike or land in future if I don’t have the Huduma Namba,” he said