Ruto's 2022 strategy, Housing fund confusion, Meru's Sh4.3m worms project : Your Breakfast Briefing

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and EACC boss Twalib Mbarak yesterday told off DP William Ruto and his allies for trying to prevent the DCI from investigating corruption.
Appearing before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, the duo said the law mandates the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe all forms of crime.
Hunger hangs over Kenya as rains fail
What long rains?
Shortages of food and water are expected to worsen as the 'March to May' long rains — well over a month late already — appear in no hurry to fall. There may be little to no significant rainfall in May.
That's devastating news in an agricultural country. That's the word from the weatherman who says brace for a hot and dry Easter
Storm over Uhuru affordable housing tax
Your April salary will be 1.5 per cent less the State begins the implementation of the housing levy from May 9.
This means workers earning a minimum of Sh15,000 gross pay will have to part with Sh225 for the new levy.
The same worker will part with a total of Sh1,816 in taxes after other statutory deductions
Why Mara wildebeest are unhappy with you
The over two million wildebeest migrating between Kenya and Tanzania are nursing a grudge against human beings. In fact, they no longer throng Kenya’s Maasai Mara in large numbers in search of food and water.
The wildebeest join half a million gazelle and 200,000 zebra in the perilous trek from the Serengeti Park in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara reserve every year. All in all, they number about two million.
Cops probe amputation of two babies' limbs
Police in Kiambu are investigating cases where two babies had to have their limbs amputated after they received vaccination injections in a hospital.
Police in Kiambu are investigating cases where two babies had to have their limbs amputated after they received vaccination injections in a hospital.

DCIO Jeremiah Ndubai said on Tuesday that the parents reported the matter at Karuri police station. The parents are claiming that it is a matter of medical negligence.
Fury over Sh4.3m earthworms project in Meru
Auditor General Edward Ouko has questioned the use of Sh4.3 million to raise earthworms and black flies in Meru without an assessment.
The 2017-18 audit raised questions about raising earthworms and black flies in the 45 wards and has attracted the attention of residents and MCAs.
American guardians file fresh application for missing child