Why Mara wildebeest are unhappy with you

The over two million wildebeest migrating between Kenya and Tanzania are nursing a grudge against human beings.

In fact, they no longer throng Kenya’s Maasai Mara in large numbers in search of food and water.

The wildebeest join half a million gazelle and 200,000 zebra in the perilous trek from the Serengeti Park in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara reserve every year. All in all, they number about two million.

But now, the destination in Narok county is no longer attractive, following massive encroachment.

The 40,000 sq km Serengeti-Mara plain that straddles the border of Kenya and Tanzania is famous for its abundant and diverse wildlife.

It is also home to one of the wonders of the world: the Serengeti-Mara wildebeest migration.

The area is made up of pastoral community lands and 12 major protected areas, including the world-famous Maasai Mara national reserve and the Serengeti National Park.

The pastoral community lands make up what is now called the “core protected area”.

But despite its vast protected areas, the Serengeti-Mara is being threatened.

ARTIFICIAL PRESSURE

In a disturbing study, scientists have found that the once-attractive jewel is no more.

The research, published in the Science Journal March 29, shows how activities by people — like farming, erecting fences and settlements — are proliferating around the borders of the core protected areas.

This is putting huge pressure on the area’s environment, natural resources and wildlife.

This is the first time a large team of scientists from seven countries, pooled together various lines of evidence — like ground vegetation monitoring, aerial surveys of animals and GPS tracked animals — to show the impact of human activity on the Serengeti-Mara.

The study, led by the University of Groningen and with collaborators at 11 institutions around the world, has data covering 40 years.

The research indicated the activities of people have caused extreme changes to the habitat.

It has significantly reduced the amount of grass and, because of farms, settlements and fences, the landscape has become fragmented. This means animals can’t move freely to find resources or mate.

Key ecological functions have also changed.

There are less manmade or wildfires, which means trees and shrubs are able to take root, soils are damaged, and so the land produces fewer plants, and the area becomes more sensitive to climate change.

BOUNDARIES REVIEW

Dr Michiel Veldhuis from the University of Groningen was the lead author of the study.

Veldhuis said there is an urgent need to rethink how boundaries of protected areas are managed to be able to conserve biodiversity.

Dr Joseph Ogutu from the University of Hohenheim said the intense compression of a large protected area, such as the Serengeti-Mara, should ring alarm bells because most other protected areas are far smaller in size.