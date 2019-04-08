CS 200m bribe probe, Mudavadi’s Uhuru snub, Milk bank lifeline: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

The DPP last December sent back two anti-corruption commission files recommending prosecution of two governors, the Star has learnt.

On December 16, the EACC recommended that Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama be charged with abuse of office. But Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji returned the file and asked detectives to tie up the loose ends.

The Eliud Wabukala-led commission on December 11 recommended the prosecution of Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja for forgery of academic papers.

