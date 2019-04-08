CS 200m bribe probe, Mudavadi’s Uhuru snub, Milk bank lifeline: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
The DPP last December sent back two anti-corruption commission files recommending prosecution of two governors, the Star has learnt.
On December 16, the EACC recommended that Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama be charged with abuse of office. But Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji returned the file and asked detectives to tie up the loose ends.
The Eliud Wabukala-led commission on December 11 recommended the prosecution of Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja for forgery of academic papers.
Sh200 million cabinet bribe link in dams scam
The dams scandal deepened yesterday as the Star learnt that a Cabinet Secretary unsuccessfully pushed his PS to sign payment documents with a promise of a Sh200 million kickback.
A member of the investigating team told the Star in confidence that the DCI now has "the smoking gun" and would pounce on two Cabinet Secretaries at the heart of the dams scam.
I declined to join government over graft – Mudavadi
Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has said he declined to join the government for fear of being linked to widespread corruption.
Mudavadi said on Saturday the government was "losing the plot" in the fight against corruption unless it acts now.
He said “only God” will save Kenya if the war on corruption is not won by 2021.
Kakamega woman who gave birth to 5 children dies in Eldoret
The 28-year-old woman who gave birth to quintuples at Kakamega County Referral Hospital has died.
She died at the Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret where two of her children had also died in the last one week.
CEO of the hospital Dr Wilson Aruasa confirmed that she died at about midday as she was being taken to the ICU following complaints about excessive chest pains.
Urban survival: Sh50 enough to get you bath, roof over your head
So much could be added to the list of things Sh50 can get you, but, certainly, for many, a shelter making it to this list is unbelievable.
Some boarding houses in the city have, however, broken the norm to provide the shelter at a pocket-friendly cost and a place to clean up in the morning.
Businesspeople, stranded travellers, prostitutes, couples who have disagreed, the homeless, and people staying longer than they had planned, all find a home in these boarding facilities.
Milk bank gives a lifeline to babies whose mothers cannot breastfeed
Charity, 30, went to Kenyatta National Hospital in November last year to deliver her second child. She’d had her first daughter through a C-section on medical grounds, and a repeat was inevitable.
Having had a problem with the medication administered during her first delivery, the doctor recommended a change.
The injection, however, affected the production of breast milk. She could not produce milk to breastfeed her baby.
