Sh200 million cabinet bribe link in dams scam

The PS is now regarded as a key witness in the case being firmed up by the DCI against his boss, the CS.

The PS told investigators that he was ready to testify against his boss accused of corruption in a development that could shake the government.

This would also be a major breakthrough for the DCI in unravelling the mystery surrounding the release of Treasury money for the construction of the two dams, despite glaring breaches and irregularities.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is said to have narrowed down the probe for arrest and prosecution to the CS who pushed for the Sh200 million bribe as well as another Cabinet member.

The other CS is said to have been among the top government officials who also applied a lot of pressure for the signing of the documents for the release of more cash from the Treasury.

The two are the high-ranking government officials whom DCI chief George Kinoti is planning to charge in court over the dams mess that shook the country.

If arrested and charged, the duo would be forced to step aside in what could trigger the Cabinet reshuffle that President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be working on.

On Thursday, President Uhuru fell short of cracking the whip on graft suspects saying the anti-graft war must not be pursued through what he termed “vigilante justice”.

The President, however, promised that he would not hesitate to expel from the government anyone charged in court with corruption.

Yesterday, high-ranking DCI officials familiar with the investigations told the Star that the arrest of the two high-ranking officials in Uhuru’s government would happen as early as Easter weekend.

Should everything go according to the plans, the two CS and a parastatal chief could end up spending the entire Easter holiday in police cells.

Yesterday DCI chief Kinoti could not be reached for comment on the latest development as he did not answer calls or reply to messages sent to his phone.

Yesterday, the investigators who spoke on condition of anonymity said the investigations were in the last phase after police concluded recording of statements from more than 50 government officials, including CSs and PSs.