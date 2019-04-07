I declined to join government over graft – Mudavadi

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has said he declined to join the government for fear of being linked to widespread corruption.

Mudavadi said on Saturday the government was "losing the plot" in the fight against corruption unless it acts now.

“If you join the government now, you will be linked and tainted by these dam scandals come 2022. I will rather remain in the opposition and offer constructive criticism to the government,” he said in Kakamega on Saturday.

Mudavadi was speaking during a fundraiser for Ingotse Boys’ High School in Lurambi constituency on Saturday.

He said “only God” will save Kenya if the war on corruption is not won by 2021.

He said the government had spent Sh3 billion on the Badaza Dam in Marsabit in yet another scandalous dam project.

“When the earth movers went to the ground to excavate, they started sinking instead of excavating, meaning no geological survey was done. How then did the government then pay Sh3 billion without carrying out the geological survey?” he asked.

The former vice president said that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday was an anticlimax.

He said the President missed the point by saying that corrupt officials will only be pushed out once they are charged.

He said the President should have fired his Cabinet Secretaries who have been "guest" of DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti. “What good food does Kinoti and Haji prepare in their offices that your CSs keep going there to eat?” he asked.

He said that the corrupt in government will use stolen money to bribe their way to avoid being taken to court.

“I have told the President before and I repeat, there is no better time than today as you have the goodwill of Kenyans. Don’t let this opportunity slip away. Use it to crush corruption,” he said.

He said the ANC was in opposition and any party member working with the government was on their own.

Mudavadi said he launched Huduma Namba in Kajiado as an Opposition leader and not an official in government.

MPs Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Ogesi Kagesi (Vihiga), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) and host Emmanuel Wangwe accompanied him.

He said the handshake had become a "hideout for the corrupt", despite it having brought stability in the country.

Khamala said that voters in Ugenya and Embakasi South had demonstrated that they can vote with their conscience and are not ready to be herded like cows.

He told Luhyas still clinging to ODM that it was a sinking ship and the sooner they joined their brothers in ANC the better.

Wangwe said that the ODM leader Raila Odinga was the main enemy of the Luhya people as he has been "auctioning them for personal gain" every five years for decades.